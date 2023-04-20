Mets Morning News: Max Scherzer gets ejected for sweat and rosin, Mets take series from Dodgers

Meet the Mets

Heroes Jimmy Yacobonis and Brandon Nimmo helped the Mets defeat the Dodgers in a wild 5-3 win to take the series. Not only were the Mets facing old friend Noah Syndergaard for the first time, Max Scherzer was tossed in the fourth by umpire Phil Cuzzi after he thought the pitcher’s hands were too sticky. In came Yacobonis who did an admirable job in a tough situation. He allowed only one run in almost three innings of work. Brandon Nimmo went 5-for-5 and his two run home run gave the Mets the lead. Mark Canha’s big hit in the ninth gave them some insurance and the team was able to walk away with a good win even with all the drama mixed in,

Max Scherzer was still fuming after the game for being ejected for what he swears was sweat and rosin on his hands.

Since he was ejected for what an umpire deemed a sticky substance, he is facing a 10-game suspension.

This has been the second incident so far this season involving sticky substances, but Yankees pitcher Domingo German was allowed to stay in the game.

Brandon Nimmo played a big role in the team’s victory and has been firing on all cylinders this road trip.

Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with a bone chip in his elbow which is causing inflammation and he will be reevaluated in the coming days.

Before the game, the team activated Tommy Hunter off the IL and optioned Denyi Reyes to Triple-A.

Around the National League East

Padres starter Nick Martinez shut down the Braves’ offense in Atlanta’s 1-0 loss to San Diego.

The Marlins dropped their final game against the Giants 5-2 in extra innings.

The Phillies defeated the White Sox 5-2 to take the series from Chicago.

The Nationals were blanked by the Orioles in their 4-0 loss to Baltimore.

Around Major League Baseball

The A’s placed Trevor May on the injured list so he can tend to his mental health and anxiety, and the franchise has officially begun the process of moving to Las Vegas.

In good news for both the Rockies and Daniel Bard, the closer returned from the IL after he too was dealing with anxiety.

Juan Soto struggled after getting traded to the Padres but now he feels he is a good place and enjoys playing baseball again.

The Guardians called up Brayan Rocchio who is one of their top prospects.

One slugger robbed another of a home run when Aaron Judge caught a ball over the wall hit by Shohei Ohtani.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1967, Tom Terrific won his first game which was a 6-1 victory over the Cubs.