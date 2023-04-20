Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/20/23: Rumble Ponies notch lone minor league win

NO GAME (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have optioned right-handed pitcher Denyi Reyes to the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Nolan Clenney has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher David Griffin has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

BINGHAMTON 5, HARTFORD 2 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back, as they improved to 5-6 on the season with a 5-2 win in Hartford. JT Schwartz went 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in to lead the way for the Ponies.

WILMINGTON 5, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

The Cyclones fell to Wilmington, as five innings of one-run ball from Brooklyn pitcher Joander Suarez went down the tubes when Cameron Foster was charged with four runs in the eighth inning after having thrown two scoreless innings himself.

ST LUCIE 8, LAKELAND 3 (BOX)

Douglas Orellana and Joe Joe Rodriguez combined to throw six scoreless innings, and the St. Lucie offense was putting up plenty of runs along the way. That gave them more than enough breathing room when Elliot Johnstone gave up three runs in the ninth, which was his third innings of work in his relief outing.

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Vladi Gomez has been assigned to the DSL Mets 1.

ROSTER ALERT: Outfielder Heriberto Rincon has been assigned to the DSL Mets 1.

ROSTER ALERT: Left-handed pitcher Osiris Calvo has been assigned to the DSL Mets 1.

Star of the Night

JT Schwartz

Goat of the Night

Cameron Foster