Max Scherzer suspended 10 games

Following his ejection from Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers, Max Scherzer has been suspended for ten games for violating MLB’s prohibition on foreign substances. Scherzer will not appeal the ruling and will be eligible to return on May 1.

Umpires asked Scherzer to wash his hands following the second inning, and then asked Scherzer to replace his glove after finding a sticky substance in the pocket of his glove after the third inning. When first base umpire Phil Cuzzi inspected both his hands and his glove in the middle of the fourth inning, he determined that Scherzer had not adequately followed instructions and threw him out of the game, triggering today’s ten-game suspension.

Scherzer, meanwhile, maintained on the field and after the game that he had not violated any rule, and that the sticky substance on his hand was a legal mix of rosin and sweat. According to Anthony DiComo, he declined commenting on the suspension today, only saying “We’re working on it.”