Joey Lucchesi to start for Mets in San Francisco on Friday night

As has been expected for the past several days, left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi will get the start for the Mets on Friday night in San Francisco. The 29-year-old started the season with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets after attempting to make the Mets’ Opening Day roster in spring training as he returned from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets will presumably send one of their nine current relievers back to Syracuse to make room for Lucchesi once he’s officially recalled. Edwin Uceta would seem the likeliest pitcher to get sent down, as he has options remaining and hasn’t appeared in a game for the Mets since joining the Mets a few days ago.

As for Lucchesi, the start will be his first major league appearance since early in the 2021 season. In 66 starts and four relief appearances at the major league level, he has a career 4.24 ERA and a 4.12 FIP.