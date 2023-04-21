Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/21/23: One Alex good, one Alex bad

GAME 1: DURHAM 8, SYRACUSE 4 / 7 (BOX)

Alex Valverde’s poor start was too much for the Mets to overcome in Game 1. Hurt by a Ronny Mauricio error, Valverde gave up six runs in only three innings. A three-run home run by Luke Ritter inched things closer, but a couple more late runs sealed the Mets’ fate in this one.

GAME 2: SYRACUSE 3, DURHAM 1 / 7 (BOX)

The second half of the doubleheader was a much cleaner affair all around, and the Mets came out on top this time. Michael Perez’s two-run home run in fifth proved to be the decider, while spring training star Grant Hartwig recorded his second save of the year (though he did give up a run, only the second he’s allowed so far in 2023).

HARTFORD 1, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Three hits for your whole offense isn’t gonna get it done, no other way to slice it. That said, the Mets’ pitching performance wasn’t quite as good as it appeared; Dominic Hamel lasted only four innings and had more walks than strike outs, and the bullpen relied more on batted ball luck than any sort of dominant performance.

BROOKLYN 7, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)

I’m not quite sure how Brooklyn scored seven runs in this one. They had only seven hits, only one of which went for extra bases (a double from Cesar Berbesi). Three walks helps but isn’t an astounding total. Wilmington made only one error and didn’t allow a stolen base. Bunching the majority of your offense in one inning will help, and that’s basically what the Cyclones did in the five run six inning. Alex Ramirez had the only real standout performance, driving in three with a pair of singles.

LAKELAND 6, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Bit of an ugly game here, particularly for my personal brand. Back at shortstop, Jett Williams committed a pair of errors, and Jacob Reimer booted a ball at third as well. On the flip side, at least Jordany Ventura looked better, though he’s still struggling to find the strike zone a bit. Seven strikeouts in three innings is at least a little exciting regardless.

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat of the Night

Alex Valverde