Mets Morning News: Another west coast win, Scherzer won’t appeal suspension

The Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead in San Francisco last night, with Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar each hitting two-run home runs in the fourth and Brandon Nimmo doubling home the fifth run later in that inning. Kodai Senga put up four zeroes before coughing up four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Mets’ bats responded by scoring four more times over the rest of the game. And four Mets relievers shut the Giants out the rest of the way.

Max Scherzer received a 10-game suspension for his sticky stuff ejection, and he will not be appealing, which lines him up to make his next start on May 1 against the Braves at Citi Field.

Scherzer’s relationship with Major League Baseball makes his ejection and suspension more complex, writes John Harper.

Ken Rosenthal has some things to say about Scherzer.

Will Sammon unpacked the whole Scherzer situation.

Scott Boras is not happy about Scherzer’s ejection and suspension and called on the league to make sticky stuff enforcement more objective.

As expected, Joey Lucchesi will start for the Mets tonight.

The latest ESPN power rankings have the Mets fourth in all of baseball, albeit with a backhanded compliment to open their blurb.

The Mets are signing Yovanny Rodriguez, a catcher out of Venezuela who’s one of the highly-touted players in the international free agent class.

Former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto, who’s on the Giants’ roster, has kept tabs on his old team.

Around the National League East

The Phillies were the only other team in the division that played yesterday, and they lost to the Rockies. They’re 8-12 on the season.

Around Major League Baseball

The Red Sox beat the Twins with ease at Fenway Park.

Not to be outdone by their division rivals, the Yankees beat the Angels by a wide margin.

The Pirates are 13-7 to start the season after beating the Reds in their series opener.

James Outman’s ninth-inning grand slam gave the Dodgers a win over the Cubs in Chicago.

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the Padres’ lineup for the first time since October 3, 2021, and although he went 0-for-5 in the leadoff spot, San Diego beat the Diamondbacks.

Tatis’s teammates have his back as he returns from his lengthy suspension.

And speaking of the Diamondbacks, they designated Madison Bumgarner for assignment yesterday.

With the news yesterday that the A’s would move to Las Vegas, Marc Carig ripped ownership for their actions leading up to that decision.

There’s great news out of Chicago, as White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks announced he’s in remission and cancer-free.

Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon hit the injured list, by Kyle Hendricks is nearing a return.

This Date in Mets History

It’s Jesse Orosco’s birthday today, and April 21, 1986, was the last day the Mets occupied a place other than first through the remainder of that season.