Meet the Mets

Joey Lucchesi made his first major league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2021, and it could not have gone any better. Filling in for the struggling and injured Carlos Carrasco, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings—becoming the first Mets starting pitcher to throw seven innings in a game this year—while striking out nine. Meanwhile, the Mets put up seven runs—with Pete Alonso hitting his tenth home run of the year, setting a franchise record for home runs in the first month of the season—to secure a second straight win against the Giants.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, MLB.com, Newsday, North Jersey

In order to make room for Lucchesi on the active roster, the Mets optioned John Curtiss to Syracuse.

The pitching depth of the Mets has been severely tested early in the season.

The Mets are planning on getting Ronny Mauricio some playing time at positions other than shortstop to prepare him for a potential role on the major league team.

Buck Showalter may try to shield Brett Baty from lefty pitchers, but that would be a mistake.

David Wright made a Mets fan in San Francisco very, very happy.

Around the National League East

The Braves led for a good chunk of the game, but the bullpen blew the lead and then gave up a ninth inning two-run homer to Yordan Álvarez to fall to the Astros 6-4.

The Phillies overcame a three-run deficit against the Rockies and secured a 4-3 victory.

Remarkably, Bryce Harper may be ready to return from Tommy John surgery as soon as a couple weeks from now.

The Marlins’ game with the Guardians was postponed due to rain; a doubleheader will be held today.

Former Met Trevor Williams threw a quality start against the Twins, and the Nationals scored three late runs to get a comeback 3-2 win.

Around Major League Baseball

The Athletics moving to Las Vegas does mean that we’re one step closer to expansion becoming a reality.

Make no mistake, though: the A’s are relocating because ownership did everything it could to destroy any chances of staying in Oakland.

No, seriously: John Fisher sucks, you guys!

Drew Smyly had a perfect game going up into the eighth inning, but it was broken up in rather unusual fashion.

Shohei Ohtani pitched anothas a hamstring injuryher gem last night and is off to a historic start.

The Brewers may be without promising young outfielder Garrett Mitchell for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Josh Donaldson has a hamstring injury that will likely sideline him for multiple weeks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. confirmed what he had already previously stated: he will never, ever play for the Yankees.

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic’s season is already over, as the left-hander will be undergoing Tommy John surgery.

There are several exciting Japanese baseball players who may be making the move to the United States in the next few years.

Every team has at least one player who is off to an usually slow start to the season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore examined the state of the Mets’ pitching depth and how the team might survive through the end of the month.

Brian and Chris McShane discussed the first two series of the West Coast trip and the various pitching difficulties that are facing the Mets on the latest episode of Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series.

Joe Sokolowski provided a sweat and rosin-filled edition of This Week in Mets Quotes.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver received his Cy Young award plaque from the previous season and celebrated by striking out nineteen Padres on this date in 1970.