Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/22/23: Saved by the Bing

DURHAM 5, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)

Syracuse did not get anything going in this loss, amassing just three singles and two walks on the evening. Durham starter Elvin Rodriguez was excellent, tossing seven scoreless innings, striking out eight. The Mets simply had no answer for him.

An important note: Ronny Maruicio played second base for the first time ever yesterday, an interesting tidbit in an otherwise uninteresting game. Despite the 0-3 today he is OPSing 1.124, and may have played himself into the plans of the 2023 New York Mets.

BINGHAMTON 5, HARTFORD 4 (BOX)

The lone win on the minors side for the Mets came by way of some late-inning heroics by the Rumble Ponies. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the 7th, JT Schwartz hit his second home run of the year to put the Rumble Ponies up 3-2.

Starter Junior Santos was pushed into the seventh inning and was burned for his troubles, surrendering a two run homer of his own to put the Rumble Ponies behind 4-3. That score held until the top of the ninth, where Binghamton rallied again. Jose Peroza tied the game with a single, and Brandon McIlwain doubled to drive in the eventual winning run. Nathan Lavender came in for the save and put the Yard Goats down in order.

WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 2 / 10 (BOX)

Brooklyn was a bit of a hard-luck loser in a well played, tightly contested game. Starter Tyler Stuart, their 2022 6th round pick, continued his impressive start to the campaign, striking out six over 5.2 innings, surrendering only two hits and walking two. Both runs he surrendered came on outs: one on a ground out and one on a double play.

Brooklyn, trailing 2-0 in the seventh inning, got one back by way of a wild pitch, and tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on a Joe Suozzi single. Paul Gervase came in to keep the game tied in extras, and was an unfortunate loser. A sacrifice bunt moved the free runner to third base, a strikeout made it seem like Gervase would weasel out of it, but a bunt single with two outs made it 3-2, and a fielding error made it 4-2. Kevin Parada, Alex Ramirez, and Stanley Consuegra went down in order in the bottom of the 10th.

LAKELAND 5, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

The defending champs continue their tough start to the 2023 campaign, falling in a close game to Lakeland. After falling behind 1-0 in the second, St. Lucie tied the game in the third with a Rhylan Thomas single, and staked themselves to a 4-1 lead in the fifth on a Yeral Martinez hit by pitch and a two-run single by Dylan Campos.

That would not last, as Jean Calderon and Christopher Vasquez combined to allow four runs across the sixth and seventh innings, putting St. Lucie behind for good.

Jett Williams went 1-5, and Jose Tilien continued to heat up, going 2-2 with two walks, raising his OPS to .817.

Star of the Night

Brandon McIlwain

Goat(s) of the Night

The Syracuse offense