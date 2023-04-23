Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/23/23: An exciting win in Brooklyn

DURHAM 7, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

Another rough start for Dylan Bundy, who gave up four runs on ten hits in only five innings. he did strikeout ten, but that’s a lot of hits. The rehabbing Stephen Nogosek also allowed a run and was ultimately credited with the loss. On the offensive side, mark Vientos had three hits and a walk, while Ronny Mauricio had three hits of his own while playing second base. Something to keep an eye on there.

HARTFORD 4, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Not much going on the offensive side in this one, and the Rumble Ponies couldn’t overcome a middling start from Mike Vasil. Seven strikeouts are nice, but three earned runs on seven hits in only four innings is a little rough, and Vasil’s ERA on the season is now over four.

BROOKLYN 3, WILMINGTON 2 / 11 (BOX)

Some high drama in this one. Brooklyn tied this game at one in the eighth on a Joe Suozzi double, traded extra inning runs in the tenth, then managed to win it in the eleventh. Manny Rodriguez was the reliever who came through, making a nice defensive play to get an out at home on a ground out. Alex Ramirez then drove in the walkoff run with an RBI single in the bottom half. The win is nice, but it might also be time to get a little concerned about Kevin Parada, who is now batting a weak .208 with a .694 OPS on the season.

LAKELAND 6, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

An all around ugly game for St. Lucie here. Only four hits, five walks from starter Javier Atencio in only three innings, and a fairly noncompetitive loss. Jett Williams made two more errors while playing short to boot, as it seems he’s accelerating towards a future in center.

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat(s) of the Night

Dylan Bundy