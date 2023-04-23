Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/23/23: An exciting win in Brooklyn

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (11-9)
DURHAM 7, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)
Another rough start for Dylan Bundy, who gave up four runs on ten hits in only five innings. he did strikeout ten, but that’s a lot of hits. The rehabbing Stephen Nogosek also allowed a run and was ultimately credited with the loss. On the offensive side, mark Vientos had three hits and a walk, while Ronny Mauricio had three hits of his own while playing second base. Something to keep an eye on there.
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-1, R, HR (3), RBI, BB, SB (8)
- PR-CF Khalil Lee: 0-2
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 0-4, BB, K
- LF Danny Mendick: 0-4, R, BB, SB (3)
- 3B Mark Vientos: 3-4, 2 R, BB, K
- RF Jaylin Davis: 1-4, RBI, 2 K
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 3-5, RBI, SB (3)
- 1B Jose Peraza: 0-3, RBI
- DH Luke Ritter: 1-4
- C Nick Meyer: 0-2, 2 BB, SB (1)
- RHP Dylan Bundy: 5.0 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 9 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Stephen Nogosek: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, L (0-1)
- LHP Zach Muckenhirn: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Seth Elledge: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-8)
HARTFORD 4, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)
Not much going on the offensive side in this one, and the Rumble Ponies couldn’t overcome a middling start from Mike Vasil. Seven strikeouts are nice, but three earned runs on seven hits in only four innings is a little rough, and Vasil’s ERA on the season is now over four.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, 2B, BB, K
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-3, BB, E (1)
- DH Jose Peroza: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 1-4, K
- 3B Mateo Gil: 0-3, RBI, 2 K
- C Hayden Senger: 0-4, K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 1-4
- RHP Mike Vasil: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (5-9)
BROOKLYN 3, WILMINGTON 2 / 11 (BOX)
Some high drama in this one. Brooklyn tied this game at one in the eighth on a Joe Suozzi double, traded extra inning runs in the tenth, then managed to win it in the eleventh. Manny Rodriguez was the reliever who came through, making a nice defensive play to get an out at home on a ground out. Alex Ramirez then drove in the walkoff run with an RBI single in the bottom half. The win is nice, but it might also be time to get a little concerned about Kevin Parada, who is now batting a weak .208 with a .694 OPS on the season.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, BB, 2 K, 2 SB (9)
- C Kevin Parada: 0-5, K
- LF Alex Ramirez: 1-5, RBI, K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, 2B
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, R, K, SB (8)
- DH Drake Osborn: 0-4
- 2B Chase Estep: 0-4, R, 3 K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- SS Kevin Kendall: 0-3, R, K
- RHP Jordan Geber: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Wilkin Ramos: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- RHP Manny Rodriguez: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, W (1-1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (4-10)
LAKELAND 6, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)
An all around ugly game for St. Lucie here. Only four hits, five walks from starter Javier Atencio in only three innings, and a fairly noncompetitive loss. Jett Williams made two more errors while playing short to boot, as it seems he’s accelerating towards a future in center.
- SS Jett Williams: 1-4, R, 2 E (6)
- CF Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-3, BB
- 2B-3B Junior Tilien: 0-4, RBI
- 3B-1B Jacob Reimer: 0-3, K
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 1-2
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-1, BB, K
- DH Yeral Martinez: 0-3, K
- RF Adrian Hernandez: 0-3, K, E (2)
- C Fernando Villalobos: 1-3, 2B
- LF Blaine McIntosh: 0-3
- LHP Javier Atencio: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, L (0-3)
- LHP Eli Ankeney: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- LHP Brian Gursky: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Star of the Night
Alex Ramirez
Goat(s) of the Night
Dylan Bundy
Loading comments...