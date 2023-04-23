Mets Morning News: Stretched Thin

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost to the Giants 7-4 yesterday, as David Peterson was touched up for seven runs on seven hits—including two home runs—across five innings of work, despite striking out eight. The Giants dropped a four spot on Peterson in the first inning, putting the Mets at an early deficit. Peterson settled in somewhat, but things unraveled for him again in the fifth. Meanwhile, Logan Webb had a brilliant outing for the Giants, giving up just two runs over seven innings of work and striking out eight Mets. The Mets battled against the Giants bullpen, getting a couple of rallies going in the eighth and ninth innings, but ultimately those efforts fell short and the Mets were handed just their second loss on this West Coast roadtrip.

Given the roster challenges the Mets have been dealing with between injuries and Max Scherzer’s suspension, Joey Lucchesi gave the Mets exactly what they needed on Friday, writes Will Sammon of The Athletic.

As far as Mets injury updates go, Starling Marte—who had been dealing with neck stiffness—was back in the lineup for the Mets yesterday. Carlos Carrasco (elbow inflammation due to bone spur) will start a throwing program early next week and if that goes well, he could return in May. Stephen Nogosek (right elbow bone bruise) began a minor league rehab assignment yesterday and is eligible to return from the IL on April 30.

Though the Mets certainly have a lot of star power on their roster, the ultimate success of the 2023 hinges on two less heralded players in Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, writes David Schoenfield of ESPN.

Around the National League East

The Braves lost to the Astros 6-3, as Kyle Wright continues to struggle since returning from the injured list. After a torrid start to the season, yesterday was the Braves’ third consecutive loss.

The Nationals beat the Twins 10-4, as Joey Meneses and Victor Robles spearheaded a big day for the Nationals’ offense against former NL East rival Pablo López.

Nick Castellanos went deep twice in the Phillies’ 4-3 victory over the Rockies at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Ranger Suárez threw a simulated game at Citizen’s Bank Park yesterday and has been cleared to begin a minor league rehab assignment.

The Marlins swept a doubleheader from the Guardians, winning Game 1 6-1 and A.J. Puk navigating out of trouble in the ninth inning of Game 2 to secure a 3-2 victory in that contest and earn his fourth save of the season. The Marlins are now 10-4 when not playing the Mets this season.

Sandy Alcántara was scratched from Saturday’s start due to mild biceps tendinitis. The Marlins are hopeful that he will avoid the injured list.

With Alcántara joining Trevor Rogers and Johnny Cueto on the sidelines, Fish Stripes explores whether the Marlins have enough pitching depth to weather the storm.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB should be more consistent when it comes to its sticky stuff crackdown, writes David Lennon of Newsday.

Yes, the Rays won again thanks to a four-RBI day from Randy Arozarena and a walk-off hit. The Rays are still undefeated at home.

The Yankees also notched a walk-off victory yesterday over the Blue Jays.

Adolis García had a historic day at Globe Life Field yesterday, hitting three home runs and two doubles with eight RBIs in the Rangers’ 18-3 victory over the A’s.

Jacob deGrom, who left his most recent start with wrist soreness as a precaution, threw a successful bullpen on Friday and will make his scheduled start today for the Rangers in their series finale against the A’s.

Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reviews 14 under-the-radar acquisitions that are paying off.

“Whether through an unwillingness or an inability to see a sustainable, profitable opportunity, our current class of business leaders would rather jump under a short-term shower of cash with no regard for what comes next. That it doesn’t surprise us anymore doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t upset us,” writes Noah Frank of Baseball Prospectus about the A’s looming departure for Las Vegas.

This Date in Mets History

After starting the season 0-9, the 1962 Mets won their very first game on April 23, beating the Pirates 10-0.