The Mets’ ten-game road trip has been a very positive one, though last night was a reminder that David Peterson, perhaps, isn’t quite ready for a regular spot in the Mets’ rotation. Would tonight’s starter face a similar fate? Spoiler alert: He would.

The see-saw game had the Giants get on the board first, after Tylor Megill struggled in the first inning. A lead-off single and a walk put two men on with no outs. A double play later, and Joc Pederson singled home the first run of the game.

The Mets loaded the bases in the top of the second and, with one out, Francisco Álvarez grounded into a double play to kill the rally. I wonder if he would have an opportunity to redeem himself later in the game? (Foreshadowing!)

In the bottom of the second, the Giants extended the lead to 2-0 on a solo home run by Thairo Estrada. However, the Mets would get on the board in the next half-inning. Starling Marte singled to right, and was driven home by a Francisco Lindor double, cutting the Giants lead in half.

The Mets again loaded the bases in the top of the fourth. Again, Álvarez came to bat with a chance to tie the game or extend the lead, but went down on strikes. If only he would get another chance to make an impact in the game! (Further foreshadowing)

However, after the strikeout, Giants’ starter Ross Stripling was pulled from the game for reliever Taylor Rogers. Rogers induced what appeared to be a sacrifice fly to right off the bat of Mark Canha, but Michael Conforto beefed it on a routine catch and a run scored and the bases were re-loaded. A Brandon Nimmo sacrifice fly put the Mets up 3-2.

The lead was not to last, however. a parade of singles and productive outs against Megill lead to two runs scoring, and the Mets were again down two 4-3.

Tyler Rogers, submarining brother to Taylor, entered the game and looked borderline unhittable for the first five batters to face him. However, Álvarez hit a solo home run to left field for the first extra-base hit for the Mets at the catching position all season, and knotted up the game 4-4.

Jeff Brigham, called up by the Mets last week, pitched two excellent innings of relief, striking out four of the six batters he faced. Brooks Raley got through the seventh with just one baserunner, keeping the game tied.

Drew Smith walked Pederson with one out in the eighth, and then surrendered a an RBI double to Mike Yastrzemski to put the Giants back on top 5-4, this time for good. With a day off tomorrow, it seems like an odd choice to not go with either Adam Ottovino or David Robertson in the eighth, which is a decision that may have cost them the game.

Camilo Doval saved the game for the Giants, tying the series at two games apiece, and putting the Mets’ West Coast swing at 7-3.

The Mets have off tomorrow as they return back to Queens to welcome the Nationals on Tuesday evening.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Bret Baty, +11.9% WPA, Jeff Brigham, +11.9% WPA

Big Mets loser: Tylor Megill, -31.1% WPA

Mets pitchers: -34.9% WPA

Mets hitters: -15.1% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Álvarez’s solo home run, +17.4% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Mike Yastrzemski’s eighth inning double, -28.1% WPA