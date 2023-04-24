From Complex To Queens, Episode 219: April sample sizes

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

The Cola-Cola Corporation changed the formula for their signature product on this date back in 1985, so Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss food-related team minor league rebrandings in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, they review their Way-Too-Early-Draft follows.

After, they discuss how the Mets minor league affiliates did this week, with a healthy discussion on the importance of conceptualizing roughly three weeks of game play vis-a-vis the rest of the 2023 season.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to all of our Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years.

Got any questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!