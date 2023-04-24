Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/24/23: An unremarkable Sunday

DURHAM 7, SYRACUSE 6 / 10 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets are kind of running out of pitchers. With David Peterson and Tylor Megill already promoted and long gone, Jose Butto in limbo with his recent call-up and return to Syracuse, and Joey Lucchesi’s recent call-up, Syracuse had something of a bullpen game, using six different pitchers, none of whom threw more than two-plus innings. The Bulls initially took the lead, but relievers Chris Muller and Heath Hembree had meltdowns in the eighth, leading to Syracuse scoring four runs and tying the game at 5-5 apiece. They forced extra innings, but the stupid ghost runner rule came into play big time in the tenth and Durham was able to plate two runners to Syracuse’s one.

POSTPONED (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

POSTPONED (WET GROUNDS)

ST. LUCIE 4, LAKELAND 2 (BOX)

St. Lucie scored four runs total, two in the third and two in the sixth. The Flying Tigers put up a two spot of their own in the eighth, but the Mets held them off. Started Layonel Ovalles only threw an inning, but having already pitched a few innings earlier in the week, this outing was more of a glorified bullpen session than a true start for the 19-year-old prospect.

Star of the Night

DJ Stewart

Goat of the Night

Mother Nature