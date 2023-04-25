Mets Morning News: Coming Home

Meet the Mets

The Mets return home after completing a 7-3 West Coast trip. The Mets now have the most home games remaining in the National League.

Looking for an explanation to the team’s early-season success? Look no further than Brandon Nimmo.

Ben Clemens wonders if Pete Alonso is the greatest home run hitter of all time.

David Cone defended Max Scherzer after performing a rosin test.

Rob Piersall implores you not to panic about Francisco Álvarez and Brett Baty’s struggles.

Álvarez and the Mets are still trying to figure it out, writes Tim Healey.

Alonso, Tomás Nido, and Luis Guillorme were at the Rangers vs. Devils game at MSG last night.

The Mets shared a touching story about a friendship between David Wright and Alban, a superfan who was fighting for his life two years ago after suffering a month-long coma.

Tim Britton examines how the Mets played their way to a winning road trip on This Week in Mets.

Around the National League East

The Braves throttled the Marlins 11-0. Spencer Strider struck out 13 and carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. He also struck out at least nine for the ninth consecutive start, breaking Atlanta’s franchise record, previously held by John Smoltz.

Mark Bowman looks at what’s next for Marcell Ozuna.

Atlanta agreed to a minor league deal with Daniel Robertson.

Jesse Rogers explores how Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, once teammates on the Nationals, ended up reuniting with the Phillies.

Around Major League Baseball

The MLB Power Rankings for the week are here.

Michael Bauman of Fangraphs wonders if sending players to the WBC messes them up.

Cole Jacobsen picks five series to watch this week, including Mets vs. Braves.

Anthony Castrovince looks at how steals are up across the league, especially with some teams more than others.

Rob Manfred commented on the sale of the Athletics.

The Orioles are promoting Jackson Holliday to High-A after he dominated Low-A. Holliday was the Number 1 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Baltimore slipped past the Red Sox 5-4. Chris Sale was seen terrorizing a Gatorade cooler after his start, in which he did not record a strikeout for the first time in any healthy start he’s made.

The Rays improved to 14-0 at home with an 8-3 win over the Astros. In the victory, Wander Franco made an incredible bare-handed catch. Tampa Bay became the first team this year to reach the 20-win plateau.

The Rockies blanked the Guardians 6-0.

The Reds walked off the Rangers 7-6.

The Blue Jays beat the scuffling White Sox 5-2.

The Twins easily handled the Yankees 6-1. Joey Gallo hit a bomb of a home run off his old club in that one.

The Tigers doubled up the Brewers 4-2.

The Athletics outlasted the Angels 11-10 in extra innings.

The Giants blanked the Cardinals 4-0 to extend their winning streak to three. In that game, Alex Cobb tossed a complete game shutout, over a decade after he did it for the only time in his career.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 219 of From Complex to Queens focuses on April sample sizes, and reasons not to overreact to both good and bad performances at this early juncture of the season.

David Capobianco took a stroll down memory lane with Matt Harvey’s fifth start of the 2013 season in his ten-year retrospective.

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week.

This Date in Mets History

David Wright surpassed Darryl Strawberry to become the team’s all-time RBI leader on this date in 2012. Wright still holds the mark at 970. Pete Alonso is 12th with 403 runs batted in.