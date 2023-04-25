Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the Mets’ West Coast road trip, which went well with the exception of Max Scherzer’s suspension for sticky stuff. We talk about that, Carlos Carrasco’s injury, and the impacts on the Mets’ rotation and rave about Joey Lucchesi’s first performance back from Tommy John surgery.

Next, we talk about the A’s impending departure from Oakland and lament how terrible it is for baseball and the city of Oakland. We also discuss what Rob Manfred—who represents the owners—had to say about the situation in addition to his stated desire to place limits on the length of contracts. We also chat about the new rules MLB is testing out in the Atlantic League this season, including the designated pinch runner and “Double-Hook” DH rule.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise. You can read the Twitter thread about trans inclusion in women’s sports that Maggie referenced in her Walk-off Win here.

