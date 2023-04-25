Mets fall to Nationals in series opener

It’s not often that you see Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme make head-scratching defensive mistakes in the same game, but that was the case tonight as the Mets dropped their series opener to the Nationals by a 5-0 score.

Those two weren’t the only ones at fault in the loss. José Butto went just four-and-two-thirds innings and gave up two runs, both of which were earned. He recorded just one strikeout and issued six walks, throwing 93 pitches in the outing in total.

And regardless of the issues on the mound and in the field, the Mets would have needed to score at least one run to win the game. For the most part, the lineup looked pretty flat coming off the team’s successful west coast trip. And when they got a bases loaded opportunity with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Starling Marte struck out to leave all three runners on base.

These things happen, and the Mets have a chance to bounce back tomorrow night at Citi Field with Kodai Senga on the mound.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: none

Big Mets loser: Starling Marte, -14.6% WPA

Mets pitchers: -18.5% WPA

Mets hitters: -31.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brett Baty hits a double in the bottom of the fifth, +5.6% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Keibert Ruiz hits a solo home run in the top of the second, -12.0% WPA