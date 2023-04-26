Mets Morning News: Mets fall to Nationals, Verlander moves closer to return

Meet the Mets

The Mets returned home to Citi Field on Tuesday night and were shutout by the Nationals, losing 5-0. Jose Butto got the start for New York and was unable to replicate the success he had against the A’s. At the plate, the Mets’ offense threatened, but was not able to capitalize against the Nationals’ pitching, powered by starter Josiah Gray.

The Mets placed Edwin Uceta on the IL to call up yesterday’s starter, Jose Butto.

Though everyone has chipped in thus far for the Mets, they will need their pitching stars on the mound to continue their success.

Justin Verlander will throw 3-4 innings in a rehab start this Friday before hopefully rejoining the Mets afterwards.

Max Scherzer’s suspension has become a fashion statement for the Mets.

Newsday spoke with Scherzer as he watched one of the Mets games against the Giatns from afar while serving his suspension.

While early, Brandon Nimmo’s numbers are lying the foundation for an MVP type season.

With the pitch clock rules in place, the Mets are among many MLB teams running on the base paths more this season.

Scouts, Todd Zeile, and Anthony Recker offered their thoughts on Francisco Alvarez’s defense at catcher.

The 2023 NCAA Men’s basketball champion UConn Huskies will be honored at Citi Field on Monday, May 1st.

Around the National League East

Ozzie Albies hit two home runs as the Braves defeated the Marlins.

The Phillies three game winning streak came to an end as they fell to the Mariners 5-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates agreed to terms on an 8-year contract extension.

Jeff Passan looks at what to make of this early season, as well as the uptick in injuries around the league.

MLB.com looks at how the top picks in the 2023 draft could play out.

The Twins DFA’d Trevor Megill.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1988, Keith Hernandez drove in his 1000th run of his career.