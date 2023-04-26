Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/26/23: Jett’s big day

NO GAME (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher William Woods has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled right-handed pitcher José Butto from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Dedniel Núñez has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

BINGHAMTON 7, AKRON 5 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell behind in the top of the third inning of last night’s game against the Akron RubberDucks, but tied the game in the following inning on a single from Jose Peroza. Binghamton took the lead on a solo homer from Matt O’Neill in the bottom of the fifth, and erupted for another five runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 7-1. Akron scored four in the top of the seventh, but Binghamton ultimately held on to win 7-5.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Dylan Hall has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Nolan Clenney has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

JERSEY SHORE 7, BROOKLYN 4 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones fell behind immediately in last night’s game against the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, when Blade Tidwell allowed a solo homer in the bottom of the first. Tidwell gave up another two in the bottom of the second, but settled in from there. Stanley Consuegra tied the game with a three-run shot in the top of the third, and Tidwell managed to keep the game tied through five innings before departing. Brooklyn briefly took the lead in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Justin Guerrera, but the BlueClaws tied the game and took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, and didn’t look back from there. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws ultimately defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-4.

CLEARWATER 8, ST LUCIE 5 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets got off to a fast start in last night’s game against the Clearwater Threshers. Blaine McIntosh tripled home a run in the top of the second, and came around to score later in the inning on a single from Rhylan Thomas. Clearwater tied the game in the bottom of the third, but St. Lucie regained the lead in the top of the fourth. The game started to get away from St. Lucie from there. Douglas Orellana allowed a solo shot in the bottom half of the inning to tie it, and Brian Gursky allowed three to score in bottom of the fifth, and another two to score in the bottom of the sixth to leave St. Lucie down 8-3 heading into the late innings. Jett Williams doubled home a run in the top of the seventh, and later came around to score on a single off the bat of Jacob Reimer, but the Mets ultimately were defeated by the Threshers 8-5.

Star of the Night

Jett Williams

Goat of the Night

Brian Gursky