Offense is quiet once again as Mets fall to Nationals

For the second straight night at Citi Field, the Mets fell to the Nationals in a low scoring affair. Kodai Senga took the mound for the Mets and while he only gave up two runs, he struggled with his command, and was only able to throw 5 innings.

In those 5 innings, Senga walked 4 batters while striking out 7, and allowing two runs. Both runs Senga allowed came in the second inning on an infield single from a Lane Thomas infield single and CJ Abrams base hit.

At the plate, the Mets scored their lone run of the night in the bottom of the third. After an Eduardo Escobar triple, Tomas Nido had an extremely uncompetitive at bat and Brandon Nimmo struck out. This left it to Starling Marte who delivered with a single, plating Escobar.

The Nationals grew their lead in the later innings against the Mets’ bullpen, scoring in the 7th and 8th innings off of Jeff Brigham and Adam Ottavino. The Mets did have a chance to make this a ballgame in the bottom of the 7th after Brett Baty and Daniel Vogelbach opened up the inning with back-to-back walks, but the top of the batting order was unable to capitalize as Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor struck out facing Hunter Harvey.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Federal Baseball

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Eduardo Escobar, +17% WPA

Big Mets loser: Tomas Nido, -11% WPA

Mets pitchers: -11% WPA

Mets hitters: -38% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Eduardo Escobar’s triple in the third inning, +10.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Jeimer Candelario’s home run in the top of the seventh inning, -13.3% WPA