Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/27/23: Hot smelly garbage

GAME ONE

TOLEDO 4, SYRACUSE 1 / 7 (BOX)

Alex Valderde struggled out of the gate, giving up three consecutive singles to load up the bases on 10 total pitches. He ended up allowing four runs, and it definitely could have been worse if the Mud Hens hadn’t been as careless on the basepaths as they were, as a player got thrown out at third and another got picked off. Ultimately, it really wouldn’t mean much, as the Syracuse offense was extremely lethargic in this first game of their doubleheader. They managed only three hits total and drew an additional four walks, a Mark Vientos sac fly accounting for their only run of the game.

GAME TWO

SYRACUSE 2, TOLEDO 1 / 9 (BOX)

The Mets scored in the top of the first and would put up zero after zero after zero until the bottom of the seventh, technically the last inning of the game because this was a seven-inning double-header. Dennis Santana gave up a run, forcing an eighth inning, technically extras. Neither team was able to score in the eighth but Syracuse was able to plate a runner in the ninth. T.J. McFarland threw a 1-2-3 inning and that’s all she wrote.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

JERSEY SHORE 3, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

This was a back-and-forth affair but unfortunately the Blue Claws had the last laugh. The Cyclones scored a pair of runs on a Jaylen Palmer triple and Alex Ramirez single. Lakewood scored their two runs on a Jared Carr home run and a Casey Martin single. In the bottom of the ninth, Robert Colina allowed a walk and a double, putting the winning run 90 feet away with two outs to go. He struck out his next batter, and then was removed from the game in favor of Daniel Juarez, who would be pitching against left-handed hitter Rixon Wingrove, a favorable outcome for Brooklyn. And indeed, the plan worked and Juarez induced a routine ground ball on his very first pitch. The ball trickled maybe ten feet or so and went dead. Juarez pounced and fired to first baseman Brad Malm…unfortunately it bounced about three feet from the base as Malm wasn’t able to make the pick, resulting in an error and a walk off loss.

CLEARWATER 11, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

Kevin Villavicencio manufactured a run in the top of the first, drawing a walk, stealing a base, and eventually scoring on a wild pitch, but those were the only few moments in the entire ballgame that things looked good for St. Lucie. In the bottom of the inning, Jordany Ventura took the mound and continued underperforming since returning from Tommy John surgery and another subsequent injury last season. The right-hander gave up three runs in the first and four more in the second before being yanked from the game. St. Lucie clawed back a couple of runs, but at the end of the day, too little, too late.

Star of the Night

Jaylen Palmer

Goat of the Night

Daniel Juarez