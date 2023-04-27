Mets Morning News: Mets National nightmare continues

Meet the Mets

On a chilly April night the Mets bats remained ice cold against Nationals pitching. They struck out fifteen times and scored just one run on four hits. They also committed three errors to cap off a sloppy, punchless performance against the cellar dwellers of the division. Kodai Senga wasn’t perfect but limited the damage in five innings. He walked four and struck out seven but kept the team in the game giving up just two runs. Unfortunately the bullpen couldn’t keep a light-hitting Nationals team off the board but it ended up not making a difference since the team couldn’t come up with a big hit all night long. They will now look to avoid the sweep with Joey Lucchesi on the mound against old friend Trevor Williams.

Despite struggling early on, Kodai Senga was able to figure it out and limit the damage which is a promising sign as he continues to adapt to major league hitters.

The Nationals had two stolen bases as the Mets’ catchers continue to struggle throwing out baserunners.

Starling Marte drove in the Mets only run but he also failed in other crucial at-bats while the rest of the lineup also struggles along with him.

Justin Verlander’s return is getting closer and he is pleased to be throwing again.

Max Scherzer is confidant that pitchers aren’t using Spider Tack to get an edge anymore.

After signing a big contract in the offseason, Brandon Nimmo is stepping into a role as one of the leaders on the team.

Around the National League East

The Braves rallied in the eighth inning for a 6-4 win over the Marlins.

Jesús Sánchez once seemed like an integral part of Miami’s future, but so far this season he has been relegated to a bench role which could indicate how the organization views him.

The Phillies also rallied in their game and defeated the Mariners 6-5 at home.

Taijuan Walker exited his start early for Philadelphia with forearm tightness.

Dominic Smith was happy to return to Citi Field even if it was as an opposing player.

Around Major League Baseball

Jarred Kelenic is finally finding some success at the big league level after making adjustments on and off the field.

ESPN fired reporter Marly Rivera after she got into it with another reporter during an interview with Aaron Judge.

Robbie Ray will undergo surgery on his flexor tendon and will miss the rest of the season.

After 13 seasons in the minor leagues, Drew Maggi finally made his major league debut for the Pirates.

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft was pitching with a heavy heart after his grandmother passed away and pitched a gem in her honor.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda exited his start early and will go for a MRI after he experienced muscle discomfort in his right arm.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1965, the team promoted Yogi Berra to player-coach and added him to the active roster where he would end up going 2-for-9 in four games.