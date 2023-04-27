Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/27/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Mark Canha - LF
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Francisco Alvarez - C
Joey Lucchesi - LHP
Nationals lineup
- Alex Call - LF
- Jeimer Candelario - 3B
- Joey Meneses - 1B
- Keibert Ruiz - C
- Lane Thomas - RF
- Stone Garrett - DH
- Michael Chavis - 2B
- Victor Robles - CF
- CJ Abrams - SS
Trevor Williams - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 PM ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
