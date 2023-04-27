 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/27/23

The Mets attempt the avoid being swept with Joey Lucchesi getting the start.

By Grace Carbone
/ new
New York Mets v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  6. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  7. Mark Canha - LF
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Francisco Alvarez - C

Joey Lucchesi - LHP

Nationals lineup

  1. Alex Call - LF
  2. Jeimer Candelario - 3B
  3. Joey Meneses - 1B
  4. Keibert Ruiz - C
  5. Lane Thomas - RF
  6. Stone Garrett - DH
  7. Michael Chavis - 2B
  8. Victor Robles - CF
  9. CJ Abrams - SS

Trevor Williams - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 PM ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

