Adam Ottavino placed on Paternity List, Denyi Reyes recalled

Adam Ottavino has been placed on the Paternity List, the Mets announced this afternoon. Denyi Reyes has been called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take Ottavino’s spot on the roster.

In ten innings this season, Ottavino holds a 2.70 ERA with eleven strikeouts and four walks. He has earned three saves and two holds. He likely would not have been available for tonight’s game anyway, as he pitched in last night’s game and Tuesday’s game, partially because the Mets knew he would soon be away from the team. Jeff Brigham likely will not be available either after throwing 1 2⁄ 3 innings in relief yesterday.

Denyi Reyes was effective for the Mets in April, unscored upon in five relief appearances before being sent down to Triple-A last week to be stretched out as a starting pitcher after the injury to Carlos Carrasco dealt another blow to the Mets’ rotation. In one appearance for Syracuse on Sunday, Reyes gave up two runs on three hits in 1 2⁄ 3 innings of work. The campaign to stretch Reyes out will be put on pause briefly as he fills in for Ottavino in the Mets bullpen.

Congratulations to the the Ottavino family!