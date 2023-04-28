Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/28/23: Back-to-back jacks

SYRACUSE 7, TOLEDO 3 (BOX)

Back-to-back homers in the first by Mark Vientos and DJ Stewart set the tone in this one, and Syracuse never looked back in an easy win. The pitching was also generally good aside from William Woods, who gave up three runs in the ninth inning. More interesting than any of that, Ronny Mauricio is still playing 2B, another sign that the Mets might be considering an eventual callup here.

GAME 1: AKRON 5, BINGHAMTON 2 / 7 (BOX)

An inauspicious start to the doubleheader. Binghamton scored two runs in the second to take an early lead, but Dominc Hamel couldn’t hold it and the rehabbing Stephen Nogosek gave up three more runs in sixth.

GAME 2: BNGHAMTON 4, AKRON 3 / 8 (BOX)

That’s more like it. Matt O’Neill drove in the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh, Manuel Alvarez held Akron off the board in the eighth, and Mateo Gil drove in the winning run with a walkoff single. That bailed out Junior Santos, who coughed up three runs in the fifth inning of his start without recording an out.

CYCLONES 4, JERSEY SHORE 3 (BOX)

Four runs in the fifth were all the Cyclones need to scrape a win out here, with the bullpen holding up for four scoreless innings down the stretch to preserve a one-run lead. There weren’t any huge standout performances here from notable prospects - William Lugo had the best day with a double and a stolen base. The scuffling Kevin Parada had a double, but also struck out twice.

Roster Alert: RHP Kolby Kubichek assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones.

CLEARWATER 7, ST. LUCIE 6 (BOX)

No Jett in this one, but Jacob Reimer did his best to entertain us in his absence. Starting at DH, Reimer went 3-for-5 with his first steal. It wasn’t enough to overcome a very poor start from Christopher Vasquez, who gave up six hits, two walks, and three runs without getting out of the third. The Mets made it close with three in the ninth as well, but Jefrey De Los Santos grounded out with the tying run on second to end the game.

Star of the Night

William Lugo

Goat of the Night

Christopher Vasquez