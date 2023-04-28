Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/28/23: Back-to-back jacks

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (13-11)
SYRACUSE 7, TOLEDO 3 (BOX)
Back-to-back homers in the first by Mark Vientos and DJ Stewart set the tone in this one, and Syracuse never looked back in an easy win. The pitching was also generally good aside from William Woods, who gave up three runs in the ninth inning. More interesting than any of that, Ronny Mauricio is still playing 2B, another sign that the Mets might be considering an eventual callup here.
- LF Danny Mendick: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, BB
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, BB
- 3B Mark Vientos: 1-5, R, HR (7), RBI, 2 K
- DH DJ Stewart: 1-4, 2 R, HR (2), RBI, BB
- RF Jaylin Davis: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-3, 2 BB, K, SB (1)
- C Michael Perez: 0-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-3, BB
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-4, R
- RHP Humberto Mejia: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Seth Elledge: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP William Woods: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-9)
GAME 1: AKRON 5, BINGHAMTON 2 / 7 (BOX)
An inauspicious start to the doubleheader. Binghamton scored two runs in the second to take an early lead, but Dominc Hamel couldn’t hold it and the rehabbing Stephen Nogosek gave up three more runs in sixth.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-3, K
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 0-3, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-3, R, HR (1), RBI
- C Hayden Senger: 0-1, R, 2 BB, K
- DH Agustin Ruiz: 0-2, BB
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 0-3
- SS Branden Fryman: 0-3
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Stephen Nogosek: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- RHP Justin Courtney: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
GAME 2: BNGHAMTON 4, AKRON 3 / 8 (BOX)
That’s more like it. Matt O’Neill drove in the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh, Manuel Alvarez held Akron off the board in the eighth, and Mateo Gil drove in the winning run with a walkoff single. That bailed out Junior Santos, who coughed up three runs in the fifth inning of his start without recording an out.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-2, R, 2 BB, K, SB (3)
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-2, R, 2 BB, K
- LF JT Schwartz: 0-4, K
- 1B Dariel Gomez: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K, E (1)
- PR Matt Rudick: 0-0, R
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-4, RBI, K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 0-4, 3 K
- DH Mateo Gil: 2-4, RBI, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 1-3, R, 2B
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- PR Tanner Murphy: 0-0
- C Hayden Senger: 0-0
- RHP Junior Santos: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Marcel Renteria: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Manuel Alvarez: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, W (1-0)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (6-11)
CYCLONES 4, JERSEY SHORE 3 (BOX)
Four runs in the fifth were all the Cyclones need to scrape a win out here, with the bullpen holding up for four scoreless innings down the stretch to preserve a one-run lead. There weren’t any huge standout performances here from notable prospects - William Lugo had the best day with a double and a stolen base. The scuffling Kevin Parada had a double, but also struck out twice.
- 2B Cesar Berbesi: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Kevin Parada: 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-4
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, 2 K
- SS William Lugo: 2-3, R, 2B, BB, K, SB (2)
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 0-4, 3 K
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-4, R, K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 1-4, R, RBI, K
- RHP Joander Suarez: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Wilkin Ramos: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, W (2-0)
- RHP Manny Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, S (1)
Roster Alert: RHP Kolby Kubichek assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (5-13)
CLEARWATER 7, ST. LUCIE 6 (BOX)
No Jett in this one, but Jacob Reimer did his best to entertain us in his absence. Starting at DH, Reimer went 3-for-5 with his first steal. It wasn’t enough to overcome a very poor start from Christopher Vasquez, who gave up six hits, two walks, and three runs without getting out of the third. The Mets made it close with three in the ninth as well, but Jefrey De Los Santos grounded out with the tying run on second to end the game.
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 2-5, R, 2 2B, RBI
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI, K
- DH Jacob Reimer: 3-5, R, RBI, 2 K, SB (1)
- 3B Junior Tilien: 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, E (3)
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-4, K, SB (3)
- RF Dyron Campos: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-4, K, SB (1)
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- LF Blaine McIntosh: 1-4, R, K
- RHP Christopher Vasquez: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Benito Garcia: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, L (1-2)
- LHP Eli Ankeney: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jimmy Loper: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
Star of the Night
William Lugo
Goat of the Night
Christopher Vasquez
