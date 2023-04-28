Justin Verlander throws 4.2 scoreless innings in rehab start in Binghamton

Justin Verlander threw four-and-two-thirds scoreless innings in a rehab start for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies this afternoon in Binghamton. He struck out six, walked one, allowed just two hits, and didn’t give up any runs in the outing, during which he threw 69 pitches. After the outing, Verlander said that he was feeling good.

“I could have tightened up my pitch shapes a little bit, but I don’t want to be too picky,” Verlander said. “It’s the first game action in over a month. So to be healthy is the biggest factor, and I checked that box.”

Asked about his repertoire today, Verlander said his “curveball was pretty good, the fastball was okay—the location wasn’t great, but the shape was alright. I would’ve liked to have thrown a little harder, but first game back in a month in fairly cold weather.” And he said his slider came and went in the outing.

Verlander reiterated that he had no issues physically in the start and that he should be ready to make his next start at the major league level once the Mets put him back into their rotation. As for when exactly that will be, Verlander said that he didn’t know for sure, as it would depend on how he bounces back over the next couple of days and when exactly the Mets want to get him into the rotation.