The Mets—facing a weekend filled with poor weather—played in the rain last night to begin their series against the Atlanta Braves. David Peterson started and held the Braves off the board for four innings before surrendering four runs in the fifth—including a three-run home run given up to Matt Olson. The offense, meanwhile, couldn’t get much of anything going against Max Fried, and after five innings were concluded the umpires called for the tarp to be placed on the field and eventually called the game, giving the Mets a five-inning 4-0 loss.

Justin Verlander made a rehab start in Binghamton and should be ready to go for the Mets in his next outing.

Fans who had a ticket to last night’s game will receive a voucher for another game this season.

After another rough start, could David Peterson find himself expelled from the rotation once Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander return?

Despite the recent losses, Andy Martino argues that the Mets will be just fine.

There were a few positive updates on injured Mets pitchers today—including Stephen Nogosek’s impending return.

Brett Baty is feeling much more comfortable now compared to his time in the big leagues last year.

The Mets did some redecorating to celebrate some of the accomplishments of the 2022 squad.

Around the National League East

Michael Harris II made his return from the injured list for the Braves yesterday.

Aaron Nola pitched eight dominant innings to help lead the Phillies to a 3-1 victory over the Astros.

Jean Segura provided the Marlins their first walk-off win of the season with an RBI single in the ninth to defeat the Cubs 3-2.

The series opener between the Nationals and the Pirates was postponed due to inclement weather.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge received an MRI on his right hip after being forced to leave the game a day earlier.

Jacob deGrom exited his start against the Yankees in the fourth inning last night due to an undisclosed injury that was later revealed to be forearm tightness.

The Mariners are the next team to get a City Connect jersey, and they revealed theirs yesterday.

Things are not going very well for the White Sox right now.

Which team’s playoff odds have changed the most drastically since the start of the season?

The Dodgers placed J.D. Martinez on the injured list, but also saw the return of Will Smith from the concussion IL.

Right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock has been placed on the injured list due to ulnar neuritis.

Jonathan Loaisiga experienced some elbow soreness and will undergo testing to try to determine the issue.

Former Met Matt Reynolds is returning to the big leagues for the Reds.

One year ago today, five pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in Mets history.