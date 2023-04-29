Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/29/23: Justin Verlander, Rumble Pony

SYRACUSE 2, TOLEDO 0 (BOX)

All of the scoring in this one came in the top of the first. Danny Mendick led off the game with a walk, and noted second baseman Ronny Maruicio doubled to get the Mets cooking with runners on second and third. Mark Vientos singled to make it 1-0, and DJ Stewart chased a run home with a double play.

That would be all the stellar Mets pitching would need. Dennis Santana started the game, presumably to stay on a consistent work schedule, with a scoreless frame, and the rest of the staff took it from there, surrendering just two hits and a single walk in the win.

BINGHAMTON 6, AKRON 1 (BOX)

Justin Verlander, just as we all expected back in 2022 when he signed to replace Jacob deGrom, donned the dark blue and red of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to make his one and, hopefully only, rehab appearance before making his Mets debut. Verlander looked like himself yesterday afternoon, striking out six and walking just one in 4.2 innings. He also surrendered two hits. It was a great sign for him and the Mets.

The rest of the Rumble Ponies pitching was just as good (save for the incredibly wild Sammy Tavarez), surrendering a combined two hits and one run in the win, striking out eight. Offensively, they were carried by Matt Rudick, Tanner Murphy, and Rowdy Jordan, as the trio combined for seven of the team’s eight hits, and five of their six RBI.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

CLEARWATER 7, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

St. Lucie’s nightmare start continues, with the Mets going down 3-0 in the first and never really sniffing a comeback. Felipe De La Cruz struggled, surrendering five runs over six innings. The Mets only had four hits, and and their two runs cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-1, and a 4-1 deficit to 4-2. They were simply never in this game, a theme to start the season for the defending champs.

Star of the Night

Justin Verlander

Goat of the Night

Felipe De La Cruz