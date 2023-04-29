Today’s Mets game against the Braves has been postponed

Today’s Mets game against the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather in New York. The rain began last night during the game (eventually ending the game prematurely) and shows no signs of letting up in time for this afternoon’s game. The game will be made up August 12th, as a part of a split-admission doubleheader during the next and only other meeting with the Braves at Citi Field this season. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m. and will be followed by the second game at 7:15 p.m.

Tylor Megill was scheduled to start today’s game for the Mets. While this would tentatively push him to tomorrow’s start, there’s a chance that tomorrow’s game will also get postponed due to continuing inclement weather through Monday. If tomorrow were to get postponed, it would prove somewhat difficult to schedule, with the options being a doubleheader on Monday, after which both teams have to travel for Tuesday games; a doubleheader in August, creating a weekend with five games in three days; or rescheduling to a mutual off-day at Citi Field.

The postponement also pushes back the return of Max Scherzer. Had all the games proceeded as scheduled this weekend, he would’ve been eligible to return on Monday to face the Braves to close the series. As it stands, he will be eligible to return on Tuesday against Detroit. But if tomorrow’s game is rescheduled for a day other than Monday, then he wouldn’t be eligible to return until Wednesday, which is already Verlander’s scheduled return start.