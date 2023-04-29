Mets option David Peterson to Syracuse, place Brooks Raley on injured list

The Mets made a few roster moves this afternoon, as the team has optioned left-handed starting pitcher David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse, placed left-handed reliever Brooks Raley on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, recalled right-handed reliever John Curtiss from Syrcause, and activated right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino from the paternity list.

Peterson would have opened the season in Syracuse if not for injuries to the Mets’ other starting pitchers, but he hasn’t taken advantage of the opportunity at the major league level. In 30.2 innings over the course of six starts, he has a 7.34 ERA and a 5.37 FIP. Among qualified starting pitchers, his ERA has been the worst in baseball.

Raley came to the Mets in a trade with the Rays in the offseason after putting up the best season of his major league career in Tampa Bay in 2022. But in 11.1 innings with the Mets, he has a 4.76 ERA and a 5.91 FIP, and his strikeout rate is down while his home run rate is up significantly.

Curtiss started the season in the Mets’ bullpen, but after posting a 4.35 ERA through his first 10.1 innings of the season, the team recently optioned him to Syracuse. Since he’s replacing the injured Raley, he’s allowed to come back sooner than he otherwise would have been.

Last but certainly not least, Ottavino has gotten off to a great start this year with a 2.70 ERA through 10.0 innings of work.