Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/3/23: An anticlimactic Sunday

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Steve Sypa
Scottsdale Scorpions v. Peoria Javelinas
Josh Walker
Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (1-2)

WORCESTER 8, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

Friday was a lopsided loss for Syracuse, with the two teams combining to score 13 runs on 20 hits. Saturday was a lopsided win for Syracuse, with the two teams combining to score 22 runs on 31 hits. Sunday’s contest between the Mets and the Red Sox was not nearly as exciting as the prior two, with Worcester taking the rubber match.

Jose Butto made his first start of the year and generally was uninspiring, allowing a pair of runs in three-plus innings. Ronny Mauricio drove in a run in the sixth inning to cut the deficit 2-1, but things got out of hand in the seventh, with Josh Walker on the mound. Errors by Brett Baty and Walker himself, combined with a Greg Allan double led to four Red Sox runs. T.J. McFarland allowed a few more in the eighth but the extra runs really didn’t matter as Syracuse went down in the ninth without scoring a run.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

Star of the Night

Jonathan Arauz

Goat of the Night

Josh Walker

