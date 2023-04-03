Mets Morning News: Ghosted

Meet the Mets

Kodai Senga got the win in his major league debut thanks to the performance of Tommy Pham in a 5-1 victory over Miami.

If you’re wondering why Tommy Pham suddenly had a good day at the plate, he got a new set of contacts that apparently worked.

The ghost fork is real, it is strong, and it is our friend.

It’s not Baty Time yet, but Eduardo Escobar will be getting at least one day off today.

Around the National League East

The keys to Bryce Harper’s comeback are in the gym, submerged in ice water, and between the covers of romance novels.

MacKenzie Gore made his Washington debut as the Nationals got their first win and handed Atlanta their first loss in a 4-1 contest.

On the year’s first Sunday Night Baseball contest, the Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Phillies, winning 2-1.

Around Major League Baseball

Aledmys Diaz will be wearing mismatched red and blue gloves for the remainder of his big league career to show that different isn’t a bad thing.

World Baseball Classic Rivals Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back to back home runs on consecutive pitches, winning the game, and fighting off yet another Tungstening.

Old Friend Seth Lugo went seven solid innings for the Padres in his first start since the 2020 season.

Other Old Friend Chris Bassitt’s debut was much less successful as he gave up nine runs, four home runs, and struck out zero in his first 3.1 innings with the Blue Jays.

Byron Buxton set a major league record, hitting 55 home runs between his two most recent double plays.

Feeling fatigued after Saturday’s start, Madison Bumgarner has been sent back to Arizona for evaluation, but doesn’t expect to miss time.

The debut series of Anthony Volpe was filled with cheers, excitement, and steals, but it’s for the best if Yankees fans just let the kid be a kid.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Ten years later, Dave Capobianco looked back on the first of Matt Harvey’s 27 starts in 2013.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2019, Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 14 Marlins and hit a home run.