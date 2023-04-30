Mets Morning News: Raindrops keep falling on the Mets’ pitching staff

Meet the Mets

Yesterday’s game between the Mets and Braves was postponed due to inclement weather in New York. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on August 12 at Citi Field.

The postponement also means that Max Scherzer will not be eligible to pitch until Tuesday in Detroit.

The Mets plan to start Tylor Megill in today’s game and have not yet announced a starter for Monday.

The Mets also made a couple of roster moves yesterday. Brooks Raley was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation. David Peterson was sent down to Triple-A. To replace them on the roster, Adam Ottavino was activated from the paternity list and John Curtiss was called up from Triple-A.

Raley’s 14 appearances were tied for most in the majors before he hit the injured list yesterday.

Laura Albanese of Newsday spoke to the family responsible for putting up the ghost fork signs at Citi Field during Kodai Senga’s starts.

Around the National League East

The Pirates swept a doubleheader from the Nationals, winning the first game 6-3 and delivering a 16-1 drubbing in the second game.

In the Phillies’ 6-1 victory over the Astros, Zack Wheeler pitched six scoreless innings and Kody Clemens hit a home run.

The Phillies placed outfielder Cristian Pache on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee, for which he will require surgery. The Phillies have called up outfielder Dalton Guthrie to take Pache’s spot on the roster.

The Marlins held on to beat the Cubs by a score of 7-6 thanks to a five-run first inning by Miami.

Around Major League Baseball

On Friday night, A’s fans brought signs to the ballpark protesting owner John Fisher, but MLB edited the signs out of the highlight videos of the game.

The Rangers placed Jacob deGrom on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

deGrom’s injury serves as a reminder that brilliance on the mound often comes with a price, writes Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

The Pirates are the first National League team to reach 20 wins this season.

The Padres beat the Giants 16-11 in a slugfest in Mexico City; the two teams combined for eleven home runs in the game.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

David Capobianco continues his series remembering Harvey’s brilliant season a decade ago with his sixth start against the Marlins.

Thomas Henderson brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

This date is the anniversary of both John Franco’s first save and his 300th save.