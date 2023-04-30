Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/30/23: Multi-hit madness

TOLEDO 6, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

Syracuse jumped out to an early lead, but Dylan Bundy’s disastrous tenure in the organization threw a wrench in things quickly. A three run lead quickly evaporated into a 4-4 tie, then a one run lead disappeared in the late innings when each of Nolan Clenney and T.J. McFarland coughed up runs. Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio each had multi-hit days in the loss.

BINGHAMTON 6, AKRON 4 (BOX)

This was an exciting one. Mike Vasil coughed up three runs in the last two innings of his start, but the Rumble Ponies rallied with three runs in the sixth to tie the game. Things stayed knotted up til extras; both sides traded runs in the tenth, but Kolby Kubichek held the Rubber Ducks off the board in the eleventh. Two batters into the bottom of the eleventh, Tanner Murphy sent everyone home happy with a walkoff, two-run home run.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

CLEARWATER 11, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

A seven run sixth for the Threshers was too much for the Mets to overcome. An error by Junior Tilien played a role, but Joe Joe Rodrigeuz was the real culprit, who gave up six runs without recording an out. Meanwhile, the Mets scored four runs with only one RBI, a real statistical oddity; two runs scored on double plays, and another scored on a wild pitch. Anyway, an ugly loss is an ugly loss no matter how you slice it.

Rehab Alert: Syracuse Mets sent CF Abraham Almonte on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Tanner Murphy

Goat of the Night

Joe Joe Rodriguez