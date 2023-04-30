Mets, Braves postponed, will play doubleheader tomorrow

The game that the Mets and Braves were scheduled to play at 1:40 PM EDT today has been postponed because of rain, as was the case yesterday. This postponed game, however, will be made up quickly, as the teams will play a single-admission doubleheader starting at 1:10 PM EDT tomorrow.

Because of the postponements, Max Scherzer will not be able to pitch in the series, as his 10-game suspension will not have run its course before the series comes to an end. Tylor Megill had been slated to start this afternoon and figures to start one of the games tomorrow. Presumably, José Butto, who is still on the major league roster, would start the other game of the doubleheader, as the team seems set on not pitching Kodai Senga on what would be the fifth day since his most recent start.

Of the four games that were originally scheduled to be played between the teams this weekend, only one has been thus far: a rain-shortened loss for the Mets on Friday night.