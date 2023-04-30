Mets option José Butto to Triple-A

On their second straight rain-aided off day, the Mets announced that they have optioned José Butto to Triple-A. The team has not announced a corresponding roster move, though Stephen Nogosek is eligible to come off the IL and could make his return to the roster.

Butto was presumably under consideration to start Game 1 of tomorrow’s doubleheader, and with the 27th man option, he could still return to give the team innings. The team has already announced that Tylor Megill will start Game 2 against Charlie Morton, and they have just announced that Denyi Reyes will get the nod against Spencer Strider in Game 1.

Kodai Senga is on normal rest—he last pitched on Wednesday, so tomorrow would be his fifth day—but Mike Puma revealed that he is not an option to take the ball against Strider. The Mets have steered clear of using Senga on his fifth day, instead opting to give him at least an extra day of rest in between starts, which is what he was accustomed to from his days pitching in Japan. As a result, Reyes will take the ball. Thanks to two straight days off, and with Adam Ottavino and John Curtiss returning tomorrow, the club will have a fully-rested bullpen that could combine to give them considerable innings in both games of their Monday twin-bill against the Braves.