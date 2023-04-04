Mets Morning News: Luis Guillorme tosses scoreless inning in Milwaukee

Meet the Mets

Luis Guillorme provided a scoreless inning for the Mets yesterday against the Brewers. I would strongly recommend ignoring everything that happened in the seven innings that preceded Guillorme’s stellar relief showing.

In yesterday’s defeat, Carlos Carrasco had a pitch clock violation before throwing a pitch.

John Harper does not view Carrasco’s velocity dip as normal, despite what Carrasco said after the game.

As he is known to do, Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch yet again. It was his third hit by pitch in four plate appearances with the Mets.

Prior to the game, the team officially released Darin Ruf after he officially cleared waivers.

With Jeff Brigham hitting the injured list, the Mets don’t have any healthy relievers on the 40-man roster.

Tim Britton explores each of the teams minor league affiliates to let fans know where they can see the top prospects this season.

If you were worried about whether William Contreras still uses “Narco”: Fret not. He no longer does.

Michael Conforto is seeking redemption with the Giants and closure from the Mets.

Heading to Citi Field on Thursday? The Mets want to help you plan your trip to the ballpark.

The Mets will honor Bob Murphy before their home opener on Thursday.

Around the National League East

The Braves are retiring Andruw Jones’ number this September.

Atlanta doubled up the Cardinals 8-4 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Johnny Cueto exited his Marlins debut with right biceps tightness. Miami ended up enduring an 11-1 drubbing at the hands of the Twins.

The Nationals fell 6-2 against the Rays last night. Trevor Williams made his Washington debut and surrendered four runs (three earned) over five innings.

The Phillies fell to 0-4 as they lost 8-1 to the Yankees. Taijuan Walker got the nod for Philly and was tagged for four earned runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings.

Around Major League Baseball

In a 30-0 vote, MLB owners ratified the first minor league CBA. Ken Rosenthal wonders if the pitch clock will lead to MLB sacrificing some of its memorable moments.

Want some overreactions following MLB’s opening weekend? Anthony Castrovince has you covered.

Will Leitch lists one takeaway from each team on opening weekend.

Anthony Rendon has been suspended for five games and fined for an interaction with a fan on Opening Day. Rendon plans to appeal the suspension.

Jarrett Seidler criticizes MLB’s continuing project to shrink the size of the minors for Baseball Prospectus.

Aided by Drew Rasmussen’s six scoreless innings, Tampa Bay’s starting pitchers have put up a 0.39 ERA across their first four games.

The Giants pummeled the White Sox 12-3, using seven home runs to secure the victory.

The Reds edged out the Cubs 7-6.

Masataka Yoshida scaled the Green Monster for his first career home run, but the Red Sox still fell short 7-6 against the Pirates.

The Royals earned their first win of 2023, a 9-5 victory over the Blue Jays.

Orioles pitchers combined to one-hit the Rangers in a 2-0 victory.

The Astros fell to the Tigers 7-6 in extra innings. In the loss, Yordan Alvarez became the quickest player in Astros history to reach 100 career home runs, doing so in 372 career games.

The Guardians survived a scare after the Athletics tied it in the ninth, outlasting their opponents 12-11.

The Padres made history last night, as back-to-back homers from the eighth and ninth hitters propelled them to a 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks. It was the first time in MLB history that an eighth and ninth place hitters contributed a game-tying and walkoff homer back-to-back, and first time in San Diego’s history that they hit back-to-back game-tying and walkoff homers.

Homers from Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Ward powered the Angels to their third consecutive road victory, a 7-3 win over the Mariners.

The Dodgers pounded the Rockies 12-3.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1988, the Mets hit six home runs in a game for the first time in franchise history. Most majestic among those was Darryl Strawberry’s moon shot, which hit the roof in Montreal.