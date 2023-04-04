Mets place Tommy Hunter on IL; Denyi Reyes selected

Prior to tonight’s game against the Brewers, the Mets placed reliever Tommy Hunter on the 15-day IL with back spasms. In a corresponding move, they placed Bryce Montes de Oca on the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for Denyi Reyes, whose contract was selected to join the team in Milwaukee. Reyes will wear number 72 for the club.

Tommy Hunter came in to relieve an ineffective Carlos Carrasco in last night’s loss and did not fare much better than the team’s starter, allowing five earned runs on five hits, with two walk and one strikeout over two innings. He has pitched to a 7.25 ERA so far in four innings in 2023. Earlier today, he detailed the long list of back injuries that he has endured in the past, including multiple herniated disks in 2021. That injury almost ended his career, but following surgery, he was able to make a comeback with New York last season.