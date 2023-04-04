Mets place Tommy Hunter on IL; Denyi Reyes selected

Prior to tonight’s game against the Brewers, the Mets placed reliever Tommy Hunter on the 15-day IL with back spasms. In a corresponding move, they placed Bryce Montes de Oca on the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for Denyi Reyes, whose contract was selected to join the team in Milwaukee. Reyes will wear number 72 for the club.
Tommy Hunter came in to relieve an ineffective Carlos Carrasco in last night’s loss and did not fare much better than the team’s starter, allowing five earned runs on five hits, with two walk and one strikeout over two innings. He has pitched to a 7.25 ERA so far in four innings in 2023. Earlier today, he detailed the long list of back injuries that he has endured in the past, including multiple herniated disks in 2021. That injury almost ended his career, but following surgery, he was able to make a comeback with New York last season.
The team will look at Reyes to take his place. The 26-year-old right-hander has been a part of three organizations in his career—the Red Sox, the Orioles, and now, the Mets—and made his major league debut last year for Baltimore, posting a 2.35 ERA in 7 2⁄3 innings across one start and two relief outings. He made three appearances for New York this past spring, allowing two earned runs on five hits, with five strikeouts over six innings pitched. The team was out of healthy arms on the 40-man roster following the Jeff Brigham injury, but they were able to put Bryce de Oca on the 60-day IL after he had Tommy John Surgery.
