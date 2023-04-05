Mets Morning News: Mets drop second straight to Brewers

Meet the Mets

The Mets dropped their second straight game to the Brewers on Tuesday night, 9-0. Max Scherzer struggled from the get-go, and in the sixth inning, allowed three straight home runs which sent him out of the game. The Mets’ offense was quiet for the second day in a row as well, not scoring any runs and mustering up only 8 hits.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, MLB.

In the early stages of the season, pitcher on the Mets are still adjusting to the pitch clock.

The Mets have another pitcher on the injured list after Tommy Hunter was placed on it Tuesday with back spasms.

Brett Baty exited Triple-A Syracuse’s game on Tuesday with a sore right thumb.

Tim Locastro gave a shout out to his mom when talking about his hit by pitch strategy.

With a long-term deal in place, Brandon Nimmo has a goal to become one of the all-time great Mets.

Around the National League East

Dylan Dodd made his major league debut as the Braves beat the Cardinals.

Sandy Alcantara threw a complete game shutout for the Marlins as they beat the Twins 1-0. The game was completed in less than two hours.

The Phillies finally won a game, beating the Yankees 4-1.

The Nationals finally had their offense come alive only to lose to the Rays 10-6.

Around Major League Baseball

The Orioles are calling up top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez.

The new CBA in place for minor league baseball will not solve its transportation woes.

Rob Manfred deserves credit for the rule changes in place at the start of this season.

Take a look inside the most fun clubhouse ever during the 2003 and 2004 Red Sox seasons.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore previewed Tylor Megill’s start ahead of the Mets home opener on Thursday.

A new episode of A Pod of Their Own came out!

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1983, Tom Seaver made his final Opening Day start with the Mets.