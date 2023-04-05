Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/5/23: Syracuse wins, but at what cost…

Syracuse got on the board early in last night’s game against Rochester. Mark Vientos knocked in a run in the bottom of the first to give the Mets a 1-0 lead, that proved to be all the offense the Syracuse pitching staff needed. The Syracuse staff held Rochester to just three hits, and allowed just three runners to reach scoring position. The Mets added a run in the seventh on a double off the bat of Danny Mendick, and added three more the bottom of the eighth on a triple from Ronny Mauricio, a sacrifice fly from Khalil Lee, and a double from Carlos Cortes.
The Syracuse Mets ultimately won 5-0, but the victory came at a cost. Brett Baty left the game after the third inning due to discomfort in his right thumb following a swing. While he managed to finish his at-bat, and ran the bases after drawing a walk, he will receive imaging on the thumb on Wednesday.
- LF Danny Mendick: 2-5, 2B, RBI
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-1, R, BB, SB (2)
- 3B Jose Peraza: 0-2
- C Francisco Alvarez: 0-4, 4 K
- 1B Mark Vientos: 1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- 2B Jonathan Arauz: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, R, 3B, RBI, K
- RF Khalil Lee: 0-3, RBI, K
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-3, R, BB, 2 SB (2)
- DH Carlos Cortes: 2-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- RHP Alex Valverde: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
- RHP Bubby Rossman: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, H (1)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- RHP Jimmy Yacabonis: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)
Star of the Night
Carlos Cortes
Goat of the Night
Francisco Alvarez
