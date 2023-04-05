Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/5/23: Syracuse wins, but at what cost…

Syracuse got on the board early in last night’s game against Rochester. Mark Vientos knocked in a run in the bottom of the first to give the Mets a 1-0 lead, that proved to be all the offense the Syracuse pitching staff needed. The Syracuse staff held Rochester to just three hits, and allowed just three runners to reach scoring position. The Mets added a run in the seventh on a double off the bat of Danny Mendick, and added three more the bottom of the eighth on a triple from Ronny Mauricio, a sacrifice fly from Khalil Lee, and a double from Carlos Cortes.

The Syracuse Mets ultimately won 5-0, but the victory came at a cost. Brett Baty left the game after the third inning due to discomfort in his right thumb following a swing. While he managed to finish his at-bat, and ran the bases after drawing a walk, he will receive imaging on the thumb on Wednesday.

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

Star of the Night

Carlos Cortes

Goat of the Night

Francisco Alvarez