Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/6/23: No Baty, no problem

ROCHESTER 11, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

The Syracuse offense is so ridiculously stacked that the team can lose a .400/.471/.867 hitter and not even really feel it. While Mark Vientos had his first hitless game of the season, Francisco Alvarez went deep, and Ronny Mauricio did so twice! The problem with this team as currently constructed is its pitching staff, and lo and behold, the pitching let them down. With the game tied 3-3, William Wood gave up four runs in the fifth, putting Syracuse in a deep hole. They got one back on Mauricio’s second homer in the sixth, but Jose Chacin then gave up three more in the seventh and that was that.

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

William Woods