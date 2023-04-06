Mets Morning News: Mets swept by Brewers, home opener postponed

Mets Morning News:

Despite two home runs from Pete Alonso, and a good game from Francisco Lindor, the pitching faltered mightily which resulted in the first sweep of the year in only the second series of the season. David Peterson was not good and the bullpen followed with even more not goodness which culminated in a walk-off against Adam Ottavino. The Mets now get an off day to reset before finally opening at home against the Marlins.

With bad weather in the forecast, the Mets postponed their home opener.

Justin Verlander has reduced inflammation in his shoulder and will continue throwing but there is still no timetable for his return.

Omar Narváez exited the game after he tweaked his calf and should he land on the IL Francisco Álvarez will be called up.

Brett Baty avoided serious injury with his thumb and is considered day-to-day.

Old Timer’s Day will not be held this season in favor of other “fan-friendly events” held throughout the season.

When the Mets finally do open up at home, the late Bob Murphy will be honored with a sign hanging as a tribute at the top of the stadium.

Around the National League East

The Braves took down the Cardinals with a 5-2 win.

The Marlins defeated the Twins but the win may have been costly since Jazz Chisholm exited early with an injury.

The Phillies continue to struggle and lost 4-2 to the Yankees. With bad weather expected all along the East Coast they too cancelled their home opener.

Patrick Corbin struggled again and the Nationals were swept by the Rays.

Around Major League Baseball

The White Sox are hopeful Eloy Jiménez won’t miss significant time with his hamstring strain.

The Orioles were the first to announce that their home opener was cancelled due to rain and moved to the following day.

It was quite shocking when it was announced that a CBA was agreed to for the minor leagues, but it came together after a lot of dedication and hard work by the union.

Shohei Ohtani became the first player to receive a pitch clock violation as both a batter and a pitcher.

Josh Donaldson suffered hamstring tightness in the Yankees’ game against the Phillies and will be reevaluated to see if an IL stint is necessary.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1972, Gil Hodges was laid to rest in Brooklyn after suffering a fatal heart attack during spring training. After the service Yogi Berra was announced as manager of the Mets and that the team acquired Rusty Staub from the Expos.