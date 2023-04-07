Mets claim RHP Edwin Uceta

In a move to support their heavily-taxed pitching staff, the Mets claimed RHP Edwin Uceta off of waivers from the Pirates, according to Tim Healey. The 25-year-old reliever has bounced around the majors, last appearing for the Diamondbacks in 2022 and making Spring Training appearances for Tigers last month.

Originally signed by the Dodgers in 2016, Uceta has struggled in his brief major league career, posting a 6.27 career ERA in 24 appearances for the Dodgers and Diamondbacks over two seasons. The Mets added Uceta to the 40-man roster and sent him to Triple-A Syracuse.

To make room on the roster, the Mets placed reliever Sam Coonrod on the 60-day IL. Coonrod suffered a lat injury in the middle of March and wasn’t expected to return to the team for a while. After giving up 25 runs in three games to the Brewers, the Mets pitching staff will receive a much-needed break today, though Uceta’s arrival gives the Mets some backup should more misfortune arise in the bullpen.