 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/7/23

The Mets play their home opener this afternoon, one day late.

By David Capobianco
/ new
Miami Marlins v. New York Mets Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  6. Mark Canha - LF
  7. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  9. Tomas Nido - C

Tylor Megill- RHP

Marlins lineup

  1. Luis Arráez - 2B
  2. Jorge Soler - DH
  3. Garett Cooper - 1B
  4. Jazz Chisholm - CF
  5. Avisail García - RF
  6. Jean Segura - 3B
  7. Jesús Sánchez - LF
  8. Nick Fortes - C
  9. Jon Berti - SS

Edward Cabrera - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 1:10 PM EST

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...