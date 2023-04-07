Mets vs Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/7/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Mark Canha - LF
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Eduardo Escobar - 3B
- Tomas Nido - C
Tylor Megill- RHP
Marlins lineup
- Luis Arráez - 2B
- Jorge Soler - DH
- Garett Cooper - 1B
- Jazz Chisholm - CF
- Avisail García - RF
- Jean Segura - 3B
- Jesús Sánchez - LF
- Nick Fortes - C
- Jon Berti - SS
Edward Cabrera - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 1:10 PM EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
