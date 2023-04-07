Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/7/23: Vientos keeps mashing

SYRACUSE 6, ROCHESTER 1 (BOX)

Brett Baty remained out of the lineup, but Syracuse was unphased. Mark Vientos went deep again on his 5th batted ball over 110 MPH this season. Ronny Mauricio also homered, his third in two days. It’s far too early to come to any sort of conclusions, but I’ll happily eat a heaping helping of crow if these guys maintain this sort of production. Nothing much else happened on the offensive side of the ball, and the pitching was solid but not flashy. Tony Dibrell earned the win with five innings of one run ball before the bullpen took it home with four scoreless.

PORTLAND 7, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

One of the weirder box scores you’ll see for Binghamton in this one - five runs on only two hits, both of which were homers (a robust .000 BABIP for those of you keeping score at home). Luke Ritter drove in the first run with a solo shot, and Matt Rudick launched a grand slam after three walks loaded the bases in the seventh. Despite the maximally efficient run scoring, the offense couldn’t overcome a disastrous performance from Hunter Parsons, who entered in the fourth, allowed one inherited runner to score, then gave up three more runs of his own in only 1.1 innings of work.

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

NO GAME (SEASON NOT STARTED)

Star of the Night

Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

Hunter Parsons