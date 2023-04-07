Mets Morning News: An ugly patch and a home opener

Meet the Mets

The Mets announced yesterday that they’ve agreed to a multi-year partnership that will put an absolutely hideous NewYork-Presbyterian logo on their uniforms.

The team would have played its home opener yesterday, but that game was postponed for bad weather on what turned out to be a very nice day. They’ll play the home opener today instead.

Francisco Álvarez will be on the Mets’ active roster today after Omar Narváez hit the injured list with a calf injury that will likely keep him out for a couple of months.

Don’t get too excited, though, as Álvarez is apparently going to be on the bench for the game.

The Mets claimed 25-year-old right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta, who has a 6.27 ERA in his brief major league career, off waivers from the Pirates.

Billy Eppler joined Mr. and Mrs. Met to ring the bell at Nasdaq ahead of the home opener.

Among other things, Ken Rosenthal wrote about the Mets’ potential pursuit of Shohei Ohtani in free agency after this season.

Jim Callis took a look at which individual minor league teams have the most exciting rosters, a list that includes the Syracuse Mets.

The Empire State Building was lit in Mets colors, though the fact that the building was lit up in Eagles colors earlier this year really diminishes the honor.

Around the National League East

The Braves improved to 6-1 with a walk-off win over the Padres, placed Collin McHugh on the injured list, and saw Michael Harris II leave their game early with back tightness.

The Nationals lost a 1-0 game to the Rockies.

Around Major League Baseball

Are younger, faster teams going to benefit from the new rules long term?

There’s a comprehensive guide to all of the minor league ballparks around the country.

Will Leitch looks at things that are turning heads early in the season.

Miguel Cabrera was honored ahead of the Tigers’ home opener, which will be his last.

Here are some mind-blowing stats from the 2023 season so far.

This Date in Mets History

Dwight Gooden’s major league career began on this date in 1984.