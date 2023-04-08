Meet the Mets

After the the Mets postponed their home opener originally scheduled for Thursday, the team made its Citi Field debut on Friday and celebrated their New York homecoming with a win against the Marlins. Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso home runs to the cause, and Tylor Megill tossed six scoreless innings to held lead the Amazins to a 9-3 victory.

Justin Verlander provided an update on his injury recovery and expressed optimism that he would be back sooner rather than later.

The Mets had their typical player introductions prior to the home opener yesterday, and the biggest cheers (and trumpets) were reserved for Edwin Díaz.

After Mets fans collectively lost their minds over the hideous NewYork-Presbyterian patches on the team’s jerseys, Steve Cohen quickly provided assurances that they would be altered in the future.

Eduardo Escobar continues to get the majority of starts at third base, but that may change before too long—particularly if his struggles continue and Brett Baty continues to hit in Syracuse.

With his home run yesterday, Alonso passed Carlos Beltran on the list of all-time leaders in home runs for the Mets.

The Mets have yet to make an error this season, making it the first time they’ve ever made it through eight games in a season before doing so.

Around the National League East

The Phillies also held their home opener yesterday, and theirs also went well, as the defending National League champions defeated the Reds 5-2.

The Braves will be without Michael Harris II for a brief time, as the young center fielder was placed on the 10-day IL due to a lower back strain.

Atlanta’s four-game winning streak was snapped last night, as the Padres defeated them 5-4.

The Nationals put up double digits on the scoreboard—including with back-to-back leadoff home runs by Alex Call and Jeimer Candelario, respectively—and Mackenzie Gore pitched a solid start to lead Washington to a 10-5 win over the Rockies.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rays won yet another game yesterday to continue their historically hot start to the season.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden looked at how the most exciting rookies in the league have performed up to this point.

MLB.com took a look at some of the statistical trends of note through the first week of the season.

Andrew McCutchen made his triumphant return to PNC Park after re-signing with the Pirates over the offseason.

Jake Odorizzi will not be suiting up for the Rangers this year, as the veteran right-handed pitcher will miss the 2023 season following shoulder surgery.

Mitch Haniger continues to recover from an oblique injury, and it will be some time before he’s playing in a game for the Giants.

Which hitters are off to exceptionally hot starts thus far in the season?

This Date in Mets History

The Mets played the Expos in the latter’s first game in franchise history on this date in 1969.