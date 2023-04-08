Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/8/23: Putting the walk in walk off

POSTPONED (COLD) — MAKE UP APRIL 8TH

PORTLAND 2, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Binghamton’s offense was mostly punchless in the second game of their season, scattering just three singles across the game, while only walking once and adding two base runners via hit by pitch.

The pitching was solid, with a quartet of pitchers surrendering just four hits and two runs on the day, while striking out 12. Dominic Hamel, one of the more exciting prospects in Binghamton to start the year, had a very Dominic Hamel start — striking out seven in only three and one thirds innings, but also walking four, which is something he is going to have to corral as the season goes on.

Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 8 / 11 (BOX)

Brooklyn’s 2023 debut game was a wild one. They fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first, but battled back with two runs in the second and third to tie it at four apiece. That score would hold until the sixth, where Jersey Shore would take their second lead of the day, 5-4. Cesar Berbesi would tie it with a bases loaded walk in the 8th, but the BlueClaws would take the lead back in the ninth, plating a run. A Jaylen Palmer walk tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and took us to extras.

Extra innings were also a back and forth affair, with the BlueClaws plating two in the 10th, and Omar De Los Santos and Joe Suozzi driving in a run apiece to bring it even again. The Cyclones, who walked about a million times on the day, walked three times in extra innings — the final one by Chase Estep — to secure the opening day win.

DAYTONA 7, ST. LUCIE 6 / 11 (BOX)

The defending champs went into extras just like their Brooklyn counterparts, but St. Lucie would drop their opening day 7-6. They went down 4-0, but worked their way back into the game in the fifth, scoring three runs in the frame, including a Jett Williams home run that was absolutely tattooed.

The Mets would take a 5-4 lead in the eighth, with RBI from Kevin Villavicencio and Jefery De Los Santos. The bullpen was not up to the task, however, blowing the skinny lead in the ninth, surrendering a run in the tenth (that Carlos Dominguez would get back on an RBI single), before eventually giving up a run in the 11th that would put opening day in the loss column.

Star of the Night

Jacob Reimer

Goat of the Night

Raimon Gomez