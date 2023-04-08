Senga shines as Mets beat Marlins

For the second time in as many days, the Mets beat the Marlins by a 5-2 score at Citi Field. This time, Kodai Senga made a very good start, which he’s done in both of his starts to begin his major league career. Senga went six innings, allowed just one run on a Jazz Chisholm solo home run in the sixth, struck out six, walked three, and gave up just three hits in total.

As for the Mets’ scoring, Jeff McNeil officially got them on the board by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first. Unfortunately, the team didn’t capitalize on that situation and left the bases loaded.

But Pete Alonso made the Mets’ lead greater with a no-doubt two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. And the team responded to the Chisholm home run in the top of the sixth when Eduardo Escobar—who has gotten off to a slow start this year—hit a two-run home run of his own in the bottom half of the inning.

From there, the Mets’ bullpen bent but didn’t break, as Drew Smith was charged with a run that was driven in on a Luis Arráez single in the top of the seventh. But Brooks Raley, John Curtiss, and David Robertson combined to prevent the Marlins from scoring again over the course of the rest of the game, securing a win that put the Mets back over .500 with a 5-4 record on the season.

