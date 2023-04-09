Mets Morning News: Stick a (ghost) fork in ‘em

Meet the Mets

Kodai Senga earned the win in his Citi Field debut in the Mets’ 5-2 victory over the Marlins. He allowed just three hits—one of them a solo home run to Jazz Chisolm Jr. representing the only run on his ledger—walked three, and struck out six over six strong innings of work. Jeff McNeil drew a bases loaded walk to score the Mets’ first run and Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar each hit a two-run homer. Drew Smith allowed a run in the seventh, but Brooks Raley, John Curtiss, and David Robertson combined to polish off the victory for the Mets.

“Obviously very grateful and I feel very warm and welcomed,” Kodai Senga said after the game about the reception he’s gotten from Mets fans. “Hopefully next time, I can put up more ghosts.”

Yesterday’s game was a sell-out crowd at Citi Field, as was Friday’s home opener.

Original Met Hobie Landrith passed away last week at the age of 93.

“I’d be careful about doubting him,” said Buck Showalter about Eduardo Escobar after his big day at the plate, referencing his early season struggles.

Around the National League East

The Braves were stymied by Michael Wacha and the Padres, losing 4-1 to San Diego at Truist Park. Wacha struck out ten Braves hitters and earned the win. Juan Soto went deep for the Padres and Matt Olsen had a big day at the plate for the Braves, going 3-for-4 and knocking in the Braves’ only run.

The Braves selected the contract of lefty Danny Young from Triple-A and designated right-hander Seth Elledge for assignment.

Despite seven scoreless innings from Nick Lodolo, the Phillies beat the Reds 3-2 in walk-off fashion. Nick Castellanos’ antics on the basepaths helped spark a three-run rally for the Phillies in the ninth and Bryson Stott delivered the walk-off hit.

The Rockies rallied for four runs in the ninth, but the Nationals held them off to win by a score of 7-6. Trevor Williams earned his first win as a National and Stone Garrett had a five-RBI night for Washington.

Around Major League Baseball

Buck Showalter has described the baseballs as “slick” this season—an early indicator along with drag data that the baseball might be different yet again this season.

Former Met Darin Ruf is back with the Giants on a minor league deal.

Bob Melvin said that Joe Musgrove will likely need another rehab appearance before making his season debut with the Padres, meaning that the Mets will not face him in their upcoming series against San Diego.

The Yankees placed both Josh Donaldson and Jonathan Loáisiga on the injured list, retroactive to April 6.

Austin Meadows, who has been open about his mental health struggles in the past, has gone on the injured list with anxiety. “The Tigers fully support Austin’s decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health,” said the team in a statement.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ season-opening eight-game winning streak is the longest in the Majors since the 2003 Royals began 9-0. They have won all eight games by four runs or more, which has not been done since the 1939 Yankees.

In the Cardinals’ 6-0 win over the Brewers, Nolan Arenado hit the 300th home run of his career.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets beat the Braves 9-4 in their home opener on this date in 2001.