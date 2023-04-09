Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/9/23: More like Long-ball Cedrola

SYRACUSE 2, ROCHESTER 1 / 7 (BOX)

Game 1 of the day (a makeup from yesterday) was a brisk affair. Each time had five hits and scored their only runs on a home run, with the Mets being fortunate that their long ball came with a man on. Joey Lucchesi was solid if a bit wild, and Grant Hartwig tossed two scoreless for the save.

SYRACUSE 7, ROCHESTER 0 / 7 (BOX)

Game 2 was much more exciting, at least for the Mets. Syracuse rapped out seven hits on nine runs and a walk, capped off by Lorenzo Cedrola’s two-run homer in the sixth. It was the second homer of the day for the speedy CF - he also homered in Game 1 - raising his OPS on the season to .830 (he’s not usually a huge offensive threat). On the mound, Alex Valverde got the win with five scoreless.

Notably, Brett Baty did not appear in either half of today’s doubleheader. Hopefully this is just precautionary and not a sign that his thumb injury is something more serious.

PORTLAND 13, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio have been impressive enough that I might need to eat some crow, but Junior Santos certainly hasn’t. The tall righty got shelled in four innings, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks. Luis Moreno entered and threw gas on the fire, giving up six runs of his own in only 1.1 innings. Dedniel Nunez capped this off with three runs in his 0.2 innings of work. Just a yikes all around on the mound. On a most positive note, Matt Rudick’s hot start continued, with a 3-for-5 performance that included his second homer of the young season.

JERSEY SHORE 8, BROOKYLN 6 (BOX)

Brooklyn really tried to come back in this one, nearly coming back from a 3-0 deficit only for their defense to fail them in the fourth and put them in a bigger hole. Dylan Tebrake got the start and struck out four in three innings, but allowed the BlueClaws to put up a 3-spot in the second. Jace Beck entered for the fourth, but back-to-back errors by Alex Ramirez and Chase Estep set him up to fail, and he wound up allowing four earned runs. The ugly defense spoiled a strong offensive day for the Cyclones, with Kevin Parada’s first homer of the year being the highlight.

Interesting note, Quinn Brodey got 2.1 innings on the mound in this one before the game was well and truly over. Perhaps that’s something to watch if the 2017 3rd round pick wants to make a transition from the outfield to the mound.

DAYTONA 10, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Turning four hits into three runs doesn’t sound so bad until you realize St. Lucie also had six walks, left eight men on base, struck out eleven times, and went hitless with RISP. It probably wouldn’t have mattered since the bullpen trio of Elliot Johnstone, Luke Bartnicki, and Jean Calderon had what politely could be called a bad day, but it’s not great to see Jett Williams and Jacob Reimer go a combined 0-for-9 either. At least Jefrey De Los Santos went deep?

Transaction Alert: Syracuse Mets sent CF Abraham Almonte on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Lorenzo Cedrola

Goat of the Night

Brooklyn’s defense